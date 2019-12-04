Thomas scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Magic on Tuesday, adding seven dimes, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

Thomas started the season off hot, but has since cooled off, and proven to be inconsistent. While consistency is an issue for the 30-year old vet, he's averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.0 threes per game with an 80.0 free-throw percentage on the season. His lack of hustle stats weigh his value down, but if Thomas can find his rhythm and continue to raise one or two of those categories he's strong in, he could find himself on the fantasy radar of most leagues.