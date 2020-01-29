Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Scores well, but does little else
Thomas supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 151-131 loss to the Bucks.
Thomas reached double figures in scoring for the fourth game in a row, but it came with little in the way of supporting production outside of the three-pointers category. The 16 points were actually Thomas' most in 11 games, so even his upside in that category is fairly muted these days. He shapes up as a better fantasy option in 14-team and 16-team leagues than anything shallower than that, and as a veteran on an expiring deal, Thomas seems more likely to see his role shrink rather than grow as the Wizards play out the string on a non-contending season.
More News
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 13 in 22 minutes•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Delivers dud in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 17 against former team•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Ejected Friday•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Back in starting five•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Slapped with two-game suspension•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...