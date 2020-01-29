Thomas supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

Thomas reached double figures in scoring for the fourth game in a row, but it came with little in the way of supporting production outside of the three-pointers category. The 16 points were actually Thomas' most in 11 games, so even his upside in that category is fairly muted these days. He shapes up as a better fantasy option in 14-team and 16-team leagues than anything shallower than that, and as a veteran on an expiring deal, Thomas seems more likely to see his role shrink rather than grow as the Wizards play out the string on a non-contending season.