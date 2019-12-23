Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Slapped with two-game suspension
Thomas has been given a two-game suspension by the league for entering the stands during a verbal confrontation with a fan in Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was ejected after the incident, which stemmed from an exchange of words after a free throw attempt. His two-game absence will likely open extended minutes for Ish Smith and Jordan McCrae (finger), one of whom will enter the starting five on Thomas' behalf. Barring any further punishment, Thomas should return in his full capacity for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
