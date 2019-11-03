Thomas had 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in only 19 minutes off the bench during Washington's 131-109 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.

Thomas badly outplayed starting point guard Ish Smith, who finished with only seven points and four assists while going 3-for-8 from the field. Considering IT's strong start to the season, he should continue being fantasy relevant even if he continues to come off the bench. Washington plays Detroit at home Monday.