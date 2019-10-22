Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Unlikely for season opener
Thomas (thumb) is not expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
While Thomas was a pull participant in practice earlier this week, coach Scott Brooks appears to have shut down the possibility of the point guard making his Wizards debut Wednesday. With Thomas likely out, Ish Smith should carry majority of the workload at point guard, but rookie Justin Robinson may be in line for an expanded role in his regular-season debut.
