Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Upgraded to questionable
Thomas (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
A calf strain was expected to put Thomas on the shelf Saturday, but he's feeling better than expected. An update on his status may be provided following the Wizards' morning shootaround.
