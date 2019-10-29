Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Will be limited to 20 minutes
Thomas will be limited to around 20 minutes while he works up to full speed following Saturday's season debut, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Thomas scored 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench Saturday night, but it sounds as though he won't be cleared for a larger workload for at least a few more games. The veteran is currently serving as the backup to Ish Smith, so even once he's fully healthy, it's unlikely that his minutes load will be pushed beyond the mid-20s on most nights.
