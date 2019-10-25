Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Will not play Friday
Thomas (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
This will be Thomas' second straight absence to start the season while he works his way back from his thumb injury, but there is some optimism, as head coach Scott Brooks said that there is a possibility Thomas will play Saturday. Consider him a game-time decision for that contest.
