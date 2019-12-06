Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Friday
Thomas (calf) was ruled out for Friday's game at Miami.
Thomas missed Thursday's game due to the left calf strain, so it's not overly surprising to see him sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set, as well. The 30-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Sunday versus the Clippers. Ish Smith figures to receive another start at point guard in Thomas' absence.
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
