Thomas (calf) was ruled out for Friday's game at Miami.

Thomas missed Thursday's game due to the left calf strain, so it's not overly surprising to see him sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set, as well. The 30-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Sunday versus the Clippers. Ish Smith figures to receive another start at point guard in Thomas' absence.

