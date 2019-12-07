Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Sunday
Thomas (calf) will remain out Sunday against the Clippers.
Thomas will miss his third straight matchup due to a strained left calf. Ish Smith should continue starting in Thomas' stead.
