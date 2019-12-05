Thomas will not play Thursday against the 76ers due to a left calf strain.

Ish Smith should join the starting lineup in place of Thomas, who apparently picked up the injury during pregame warmups, while Chris Chiozza could also see time as the backup point guard. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but with the Wizards playing a back-to-back set, there's a good chance Thomas misses at least two games as a result of the injury.