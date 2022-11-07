Todd had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over Raptors 905.

While the efficiency numbers shouldn't stand out, this game was a minor step in the right direction for Todd, as he made just 38 percent of his field goals during the 2021-22 season. This will be Todd's third season in the G League and should be a regular for the Go-Go as long as he remains healthy.