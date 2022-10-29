Todd posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Pacers.
Todd has appeared in back-to-back games for the first time this season. However, he has only averaged two minutes played between them and failed to record any stats. Todd does not have much fantasy value unless there are significant injuries ahead of him in the depth chart.
