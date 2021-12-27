Todd (heel) played four minutes off the bench in Sunday's 117-96 loss to the 76ers, recording no statistics.

Todd had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game with right heel pain, but the rookie second-round pick was cleared to play in advance of tipoff. The 6-foot-9 forward hasn't been a regular member of head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation this season and only saw run Sunday once the game devolved into a blowout. He'll likely be headed to the G League's Capital City Go-Go once the Wizards are comfortable having Rui Hachimura (conditioning) make his season debut.