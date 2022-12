Todd had 13 points (4-10 3Pt, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Swarm.

The former Ignite forward has taken a step in the wrong direction compared to last season, as he's only averaging 9.6 points per game while shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from deep. However, he might be moving in the right direction since he's scored in double digits in two of his last three outings.