Todd has been assigned to Washington's G League affiliate for Saturday's season opening matchp with the Raptors 905.
Toddd has not been able to crack the Wizards' rotation this season. He is averaging just three minutes played in three games this season. Thus, he will get an opportunity to impress in the G League.
