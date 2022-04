Smith posted 16 points (8-10 FG), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 144-102 loss to Boston.

Smith was efficient from the field en route to a second consecutive double-digit scoring performance off the bench. Over his last two contests, the backup point guard has averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.