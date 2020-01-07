Wizards' Ish Smith: Blows up for 27 points in win

Smith had 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four boards and four assists across 31 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 99-94 win over the Celtics.

Smith posted his second big game in a row, leading the Wizards to another win over a team with a superior record. The journeyman guard's 59 points over the past two games have come on 64.3 percent shooting from the field, well above his 43.1 percent career rate. With that in mind, it's safe to expect some fairly significant regression to come Smith's way, perhaps as soon as Wednesday in Orlando.