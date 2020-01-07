Wizards' Ish Smith: Blows up for 27 points in win
Smith had 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four boards and four assists across 31 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 99-94 win over the Celtics.
Smith posted his second big game in a row, leading the Wizards to another win over a team with a superior record. The journeyman guard's 59 points over the past two games have come on 64.3 percent shooting from the field, well above his 43.1 percent career rate. With that in mind, it's safe to expect some fairly significant regression to come Smith's way, perhaps as soon as Wednesday in Orlando.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...