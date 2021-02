Smith tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

Smith provided valuable support to the backcourt when either Beal or Westbrook took a break and kept the ball rolling as an effective floor general. Now that Smith has returned from COVID-19 protocol, he'll continue to carve o out a role with the team's second unit.