Wizards' Ish Smith: Complete line in Monday's victory

Smith supplied 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Heat.

Smith stepped up with Bradley Beal (calf) sidelined and Isaiah Thomas struggling in this one. Smith is inconsistent enough that he's tough to rely on in standard leagues on a nightly basis. Still, Washington's offense continues to hum, which helps make him a serviceable option across most formats.