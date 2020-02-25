Wizards' Ish Smith: Dishes out seven assists
Smith posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 137-134 overtime loss against the Bucks.
Smith returned to the starting lineup seven games ago, and he is now on a run of two straight double-digit scoring appearances. He is never going to be a guy who stands out in one particular area, but he has proven to be productive when he gets enough minutes and such has been the case of late. Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game since returning to a starter role.
More News
-
Wizards' Ish Smith: Ticks off every box-score column•
-
Wizards' Ish Smith: Set to join starting five•
-
Wizards' Ish Smith: Production capped in bench role•
-
Wizards' Ish Smith: Scores 17 to go with full line•
-
Wizards' Ish Smith: Two dimes shy of double-double•
-
Wizards' Ish Smith: Blows up for 27 points in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...