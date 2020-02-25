Wizards' Ish Smith: Dishes out seven assists

Smith posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 137-134 overtime loss against the Bucks.

Smith returned to the starting lineup seven games ago, and he is now on a run of two straight double-digit scoring appearances. He is never going to be a guy who stands out in one particular area, but he has proven to be productive when he gets enough minutes and such has been the case of late. Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game since returning to a starter role.