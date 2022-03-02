Smith finished Tuesday's 116-113 win over the Pistons with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and eight assists across 23 minutes.

Smith scored in double figures for the fourth time over his last five games and dished out a team-high eight assists, tying his season high. Over his last eight appearances, the point guard has averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game. Smith has a stronghold on the top backup guard spot right now, but recently acquired Tomas Satoransky, who made his Wizards debut Tuesday, figures to compete for some of those minutes moving forward.