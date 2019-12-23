Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Draws spot start

Smith is starting at point guard Monday against New York, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Smith's last start dates back to Dec. 14, when he scored 14 points and dished out four assists in 28 minutes against the Grizzlies. He'll receive another chance to run with the first unit Monday with Isaiah Thomas serving a two-game suspension.

More News
Our Latest Stories