Smith posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in Saturday night's win over Detroit.

Going up against one of his many former teams, Smith posted his highest scoring total of the season in 24 minutes of action. He's carved out a nice role as one of the first guards off the bench, but Smith doesn't see quite enough minutes (19.8 MPG over his last nine games) to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.