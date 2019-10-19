Wizards' Ish Smith: Eight dimes in preseason finale
Smith produced six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the 76ers.
Smith didn't make much of a dent in the box score outside of the assist column. Still, he's likely in line for a small boost in playing time once the regular season arrives, at least until Isaiah Thomas (thumb) returns.
