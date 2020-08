Smith will get the starting nod at point guard Monday against Indiana, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

Shabazz Napier started the first two seeding games, but coach Scott Brooks will roll with Smith on Monday, stating that he wants to see how each of the guards function with different units. Smith played 27 and 28 minutes, respectively, off the bench in the Wizards' first two games, so his workload likely won't increase dramatically.