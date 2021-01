Smith (COVID-19) is "more than likely" to return Sunday against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been unable to play over the past four games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he appears to be trending toward a return Sunday. Over the five games prior to his absence, Smith was averaging 7.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per contest.