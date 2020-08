Smith tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-107 loss to the Pelicans.

The Wizards are playing with an eye towards next season and accordingly have given Smith three straight starts as the season winds down. The 32-year-old has performed admirably, but the double-double he put up here was his best game since the NBA restarted. He'll look to continue that momentum against Oklahoma City on Sunday.