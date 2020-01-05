Wizards' Ish Smith: Headlines huge bench performance
Smith tallied a career-high 32 points (15-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 128-114 win over the Nuggets.
Smith and the Wizards' reserves combined for a franchise-record 92 points, the biggest scoring total from a team's bench in any game since at least 1970-71, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Though Saturday's outing was Smith's most explosive to date, he's been on a general upward trajectory lately, as he had averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 triples and 1.3 steals in the Wizards' prior four contests. With Isaiah Thomas slumping of late, Smith could continue to cut into his minutes, if not unseat him for the starting point guard job.
