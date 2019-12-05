Wizards' Ish Smith: Joins starting five
Smith is starting at point guard Thursday against the 76ers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Isaiah Thomas (calf) was a late scratch, thrusting Smith into the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 2. In five starts this season, Smith is averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per tilt.
