Wizards' Ish Smith: Logs 20 minutes off bench
Smith generated six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Pistons.
Smith came off the bench with Isaiah Thomas drawing the start at point guard. Smith already had a relatively low ceiling for fantasy purposes, and given how well Thomas has fared in the early going it's unlikely Smith will hold much value outside of deeper leagues.
