Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Logs 20 minutes off bench

Smith generated six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Pistons.

Smith came off the bench with Isaiah Thomas drawing the start at point guard. Smith already had a relatively low ceiling for fantasy purposes, and given how well Thomas has fared in the early going it's unlikely Smith will hold much value outside of deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories