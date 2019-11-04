Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Moved to bench

Smith will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Isaiah Thomas will get the start at point guard Monday in place of Smith, who is averaging just 8.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 28.0 minutes per game this season.

