Wizards' Ish Smith: Moving to bench

Smith will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been the starter since the trade deadline, but he'll move to the bench as the Wizards insert Shabazz Napier at point guard. Smith is coming off of a decent showing Monday against Milwaukee, when he finished with 13 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.

