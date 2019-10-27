Wizards' Ish Smith: Nice production in loss Saturday
Smith tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 loss to San Antonio.
Smith had his best game of the season, coincidently on the same night, Isaiah Thomas made his season debut. Smith has been poor thus far and we would need to see more of this before rushing to pick him up. Thomas has a higher upside and should his minutes' increase, Smith is likely to see a reduced role moving forward.
