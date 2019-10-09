Wizards' Ish Smith: Not playing Wednesday
Smith (rest) is not playing in Wednesday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Smith will sit Wednesday after starting and playing 21 minutes against the Knicks earlier in the week, tallying four points (2-6 FG), five assists, four rebounds and a block.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.