Wizards' Ish Smith: Offense trending down

Smith put up two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Wizards' 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Smith raised some eyebrows with a season-high 21-point performance in the Nov. 20 win over the Spurs, but he's predictably fallen back to earth over his subsequent three appearances, delivering only 19 points combined in those contests. Though he remains in a timeshare at point guard with starter Isaiah Thomas, Smith possesses the lower fantasy upside of the duo.