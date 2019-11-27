Wizards' Ish Smith: Offense trending down
Smith put up two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Wizards' 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Smith raised some eyebrows with a season-high 21-point performance in the Nov. 20 win over the Spurs, but he's predictably fallen back to earth over his subsequent three appearances, delivering only 19 points combined in those contests. Though he remains in a timeshare at point guard with starter Isaiah Thomas, Smith possesses the lower fantasy upside of the duo.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.