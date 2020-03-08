Wizards' Ish Smith: Out again Sunday
Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Smith will miss his third straight contest Sunday due to left hamstring soreness after playing in the first 60 games of the season. Shabazz Napier will continue working as Washington's primary point guard in his absence.
