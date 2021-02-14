Wizards head coach Scott Brooks confirmed that Smith (quadriceps) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics or Monday's game against the Rockets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Smith had previously only been ruled out for the front end of the back-to-back set with the strained right quad, but the Wizards have now made it official that he won't be an option for either contest. Look for Raul Neto to absorb all the available backup minutes behind starting point guard Russell Westbrook for however long Smith is sidelined.