Smith has been ruled out for Friday's game at Milwaukee due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Washington hasn't played since Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 issues within the team, but the team is poised to retake the court Friday with Smith and five other players unavailable due to the protocols. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, coach Scott Brooks doesn't expect any of the players in the COVID-19 protocol to play on the upcoming four-game road trip, so Smith could be unavailable until at least Jan. 29 against the Hawks. It's worth keeping an eye on the Wizards' injury report for the near future.