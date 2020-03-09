Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Out for fourth straight game

Smith (hamstring) will remain out Tuesday against the Knicks.

Smith's sore left hamstring will cost him a fourth consecutive game, meaning Shabazz Napier should hold a firm grasp of the lion's share of point guard minutes. If Jerome Robinson (Achilless) is cleared to play, he could also see a boost in playing time.

