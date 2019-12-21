Wizards' Ish Smith: Perfect shooting night off bench

Smith scored a season-high 26 points (9-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's 122-118 loss to the Raptors.

The point guard's hot shooting was an instrumental part of the Wizards' comeback from a 16-point deficit at halftime, but they couldn't quite get over the hump. Smith has scored in double digits in seven of the last eight games, starting five of them, but as long as he keeps seeing big minutes he should be productive regardless of his role.