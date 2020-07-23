Smith delivered 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage loss to the Nuggets.

A healthy Smith is pleasant news for the Wizards, who are without the services of John Wall (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (shoulder). Smith missed the last four games in March due to a left hamstring injury, but appeared to play pain free on Wednesday. Expect Smith and Shabazz Napier to split point guard duties during the restart. Napier drew the start Wednesday, but saw 17 minutes of run versus Smith's 19 minutes.