Smith recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and six rebounds over 21 minutes in Friday's 130-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Smith hasn't generated much production on the scoreboard early in the season, but he dished out a season-high nine assists against Minnesota on Friday. While coming off the bench in the first six games of the year, Smith is averaging 4.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 18.5 minutes per contest.