Smith recorded 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 96-90 seeding game finale loss to the Celtics.

Smith put on strong performances in the bubble, averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds coming into Thursday's finale. He's under contract for one more season with Washington but will presumably slide into a backup role with John Wall (Achilles) set to reclaim his starting spot.