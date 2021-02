Smith will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks after being diagnosed with a proximal injury to his right quadriceps Wednesday.

The 32-year-old missed the last two games with the injury, and he's now expected to be sidelined until at least early April. Smith's return timeline could receive additional clarity when he's re-evaluated in about three weeks. Raul Neto should continue to handle backup duties at point guard for the Wizards.