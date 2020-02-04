Wizards' Ish Smith: Production capped in bench role
Smith delivered seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench Monday in the Wizards' 125-117 loss to the Warriors.
Smith continues to split the point guard minutes down the middle with starter Isaiah Thomas, an arrangement that caps the fantasy upside of both players. Smith has been the far more productive player of the two in recent weeks and could eventually supplant Thomas on the top unit and/or see a more sizable share of the minutes, but even in that scenario, he would still cede a good portion of the play-making duties to Bradley Beal.
