Smith totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 24 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

Smith returned to the floor Sunday after a four-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols. He had one of his best games of the season during his first game back, and he didn't appear to have any playing time restrictions during the win.