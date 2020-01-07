Wizards' Ish Smith: Puts on a show against C's
Smith had 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four boards and four assists in 31 minutes of a 99-94 win against the Celtics on Monday.
Smith posted his second big game in a row, leading the Wizards to their second consecutive win despite coming off the bench. The jounreyman guard is averaging more than 21 points per game in the new year and has now scored in double figures in his last six games. He'll look to keep rolling against the Magic on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...