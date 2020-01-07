Wizards' Ish Smith: Puts on a show against C's

Smith had 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four boards and four assists in 31 minutes of a 99-94 win against the Celtics on Monday.

Smith posted his second big game in a row, leading the Wizards to their second consecutive win despite coming off the bench. The jounreyman guard is averaging more than 21 points per game in the new year and has now scored in double figures in his last six games. He'll look to keep rolling against the Magic on Wednesday.