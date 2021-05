Smith (groin) is considered questionable for Game 4 against the 76ers on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Smith went to the locker room with a shoulder injury in Game 3 but ended up returning to the game. His groin injury is new and another update regarding the severity of the injury should come out soon. If Smith is unable to play, expect Garrison Mathews and Raul Neto to see extended minutes, especially if Russell Westbrook (ankle) is unable to play.