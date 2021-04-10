Smith totaled four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 19 minutes during Friday's 110-107 victory over the Warriors.

Smith missed a month and a half because of a quadriceps injury, but he's averaging 19.3 minutes since returning. The production has been sporadic, but it is good to see him back on the court. Garrison Mathews (13) and Raul Neto (seven) both played fewer minutes than Smith on Friday, and both have seen their playing time slowly dwindle in every game since the journeyman's return.